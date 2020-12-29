No New Year revelry on ECR

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 00:10 IST

Police hold meeting with representatives of resorts and lodges

The police have said there should not be any revelry on roads, beaches and beach resorts from Muttukadu to Mamallapuram, known for New Year celebrations.

The State government has banned New Year revelry at beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There would be no entry to the beaches on these days.

To ensure compliance of the government order, Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan on Sunday held a meeting with the representatives of resorts, hotels, and other places and asked them to follow the government order. He said there should not be mass celebration in hotels, resorts, farm houses and places of stay located from Muttukadu to Mamallapuram. They should not organise any entertainment programmes, DJ programmes or serve drinks in parties in view of the New Year celebration.

People who stay in resorts and hotels in the vicinity of the beach are prohibited from gathering on the sea shore or swimming in the sea. However, those who made advance booking for celebration in rooms in hotels and resorts should check in before 10 p.m. on December 31 and there is no bar on stay in the rooms. Swimming pools should not be open on New Year’s eve and bursting firecrackers is not allowed.

Police presence

More than 500 police personnel from the district police will be deployed and vehicle checkpoints will be installed at 10 places on East Coast Road and on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Those riding motorcycles from the city after 6 p.m. on December 31 would be turned away, the police said.

Officers have warned of stringent action against owners of resorts, hotels and lodges if they fail to follow the rules.