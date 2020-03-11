‘No new film releases from March 27’

The Tamil Film Distributors’ Association has urged the government to consider a rollback of the proposed TDS to be levied on their income from April. They have said that they will not release films from March 27, if their demand is not considered.

Following a meeting of the members, film-maker and actor T. Rajendar, president of the Chennai Thiruvallur Kancheepuram Distributors’ Association, said that many distributors had been facing financial issues, and the additional tax would only add to their burden.

“We are expected to pay 10% TDS for turnover, based on the theatrical run of a film, which might not always mean that the film has given us any profit. This is extremely unfair,” Mr. Rajendar said. Stating that distributors are an important bridge between producers and theatre owners, he said that their appeals had to be considered to ensure that the industry functions smoothly.

“Additionally, we are also appealing against the local body tax that is being levied in Tamil Nadu. We are not against the government but merely asking them to consider our concerns,” he said.