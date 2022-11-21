No new COVID-19 cases in 21 districts of T.N.

November 21, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. As many as 21 of the 38 districts reported no fresh case.

The remaining districts reported fewer than 10 new cases each, with Chennai logging six. The State has reported 35,93,904 COVID-19 cases so far.

As many as 74 people were discharged after treatment on Monday. There were 449 active cases across the State. Chennai had 65 active cases. There were 40 active cases in Chengalpattu and 39 each in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari.

A total of 6,954 samples were tested on Monday.

