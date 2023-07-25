No new COVID-19 case recorded in Tamil Nadu

There was no new case of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, July 24, 2023..
Two persons were discharged after treatment, while there were seven active cases. A total of 488 samples were tested.
July 25, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - CHENNAI
