No new COVID-19 case recorded in Tamil Nadu

July 25, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There was no new case of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, July 24, 2023..

Two persons were discharged after treatment, while there were seven active cases. A total of 488 samples were tested.

