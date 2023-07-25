No new COVID-19 case recorded in Tamil Nadu

There was no new case of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, July 24, 2023..
Two persons were discharged after treatment, while there were seven active cases. A total of 488 samples were tested.
July 25, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - CHENNAI
There was no new case of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, July 24, 2023..
Two persons were discharged after treatment, while there were seven active cases. A total of 488 samples were tested.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE