No new COVID-19 case in Kallakurichi, Perambalur

02 March 2021 01:40 IST

Tamil Nadu records 474 cases, while five more deaths take toll past 12,500

Tamil Nadu recorded 474 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 8,52,016.

The new cases included four returnees, including three from Andhra Pradesh and one from Bihar. A total of 4,009 persons are currently undergoing treatment.

As many as 482 persons were discharged after treatment on Monday, taking the total figure to 8,35,506. The toll increased to 12,501, with the State recording five more deaths.

Chennai district recorded 171 fresh cases, even as 180 persons were discharged after treatment. It also recorded two deaths. According to the daily health bulletin, as many as 1,783 persons are under treatment, either at home or in healthcare facilities.

As many as 2,35,721 persons have contracted the infection and 2,29,783 have been discharged in the district so far. The toll stands at 4,155.

No new case

While there was no new case in Kallakurichi and Perambalur, Coimbatore recorded 41 cases and Chengalpattu 40. In Chengalpattu, two more persons died of the disease.

Kancheepuram recorded 18 new infections and one death. In Tiruvallur, 25 persons tested positive.

All five deceased had pre-existing chronic ailments. While three of them died in government hospitals, two succumbed to the infection in private hospitals.

The youngest person to have died was a 47-year-old man from Chengalpattu with type 2 diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, and died an hour after admission.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. His death was recorded as having occurred due to COVID-19 pneumonia/respiratory failure.

The oldest casualty was an 80-year-old man from Chennai, who tested positive for the infection on February 26. He had severe hypertension, and had been admitted to a private hospital on Saturday, following complaints of fever for 10 days and cough and breathing difficulty for two days.

He died the same day, and his death was recorded as having occurred due to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.