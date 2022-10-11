No new COVID-19 case in five districts of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Out of the 38 districts, five - Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Theni and Tirupattur - did not report new cases of COVID-19.

In Chennai, 83 persons tested positive for the infection taking the city’s tally of cases to 7,91,431. There were 27 cases in Chengalpattu and 25 in Coimbatore. The State’s overall tally of cases so far stood at 35,87,255.

As many as 466 persons, including 103 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries so far to 35,44,637.

Presently, 4,570 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. This included 2,245 persons in Chennai, 273 persons in Chengalpattu and 248 in Coimbatore.

A total of 12,109 samples were tested. So far, 6,95,55,482 samples were tested in the State.