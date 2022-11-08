No new COVID-19 case in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

On a day when the State reported 104 fresh cases of COVID-19, no fresh infection was recorded in 12 out of its 38 districts.

There were 26 new cases in Chennai and 10 each in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 35,93,023. As many as 169 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,54,067.

There were 908 active cases in the State. Chennai had 216 active cases, followed by 68 in Chengalpattu, 64 in Kanniyakumari and 58 in Coimbatore. A total of 8,126 samples were tested on Tuesday.