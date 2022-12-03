No new case of COVID-19 in 30 districts of T.N.

December 03, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With Tamil Nadu reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, no person tested positive for the infection in 30 of the 38 districts.

Four persons tested positive in Chennai, while there were two cases each in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Salem. The State has so far reported 35,94,173 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 32 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,55,964. There were 160 active cases in the State. Of this, Chennai had 29 active cases, while there were 21 active cases in Chengalpattu, 20 in Coimbatore and 19 in Kanyakumari. A total of 5,531 samples were tested.

