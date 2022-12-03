  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: South Korea beats Portugal 2-1, both qualify for last 16

No new case of COVID-19 in 30 districts of T.N.

December 03, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With Tamil Nadu reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, no person tested positive for the infection in 30 of the 38 districts.

Four persons tested positive in Chennai, while there were two cases each in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Salem. The State has so far reported 35,94,173 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 32 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,55,964. There were 160 active cases in the State. Of this, Chennai had 29 active cases, while there were 21 active cases in Chengalpattu, 20 in Coimbatore and 19 in Kanyakumari. A total of 5,531 samples were tested.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.