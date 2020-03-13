No need to panic about COVID-19: CM

CHENNAI

13 March 2020 01:24 IST

1.5 lakh persons screened in State so far

Attempting to allay fears over the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said in the State Legislative Assembly that there was no need for fear, as all those arriving in Tamil Nadu from abroad were being screened thoroughly. About 1.5 lakh persons have been screened so far, he said.

“As for our health department, the best of doctors in India are in Tamil Nadu. Our doctors have administered best treatment to the person who was affected. Hence, there is no need to be worried,” Mr. Palaniswami said in the House.

Replying to Duraimurugan (DMK) over the issue, Mr. Palaniswami said the virus could spread only from those arriving from aboard and hence they were being screened. “All those cleared after screening, are sent home. So, as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, there is no need for any fear,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The virus could spread only when those with infection coughed or sneezed or visited crowded areas, he said and added that officials were screening all those who alight from the aircraft. The Chief Minister endorsed the observations made by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar who replied to the special call attention motion moved by members of the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Advisory to elders

Mr. Vijayabaskar advised against creating panic over the spread of COVID-19 but maintained that people should remain cautious. Those over 70 should be careful, he said. He urged the public not to believe in rumours and instead follow bulletins issued by the Health Department. However, Mr. Duraimurugan said it was the government that had spread panic over the issue and questioned the steps that have been taken in the House to prevent spread of COVID-19. He sought to know why visitors were still allowed when visitors had been stopped in Parliament.

Speaker P. Dhanapal said the House had restricted visitors to the House for the past two days and that precautionary steps were taken. “If there are any specific requests in this regard, those steps will be taken too,” the Speaker said.

Earlier, AIADMK MLA V.P.B. Paramasivam (Vedasandur), DMK MLA P. Saravanan (Tirupparankundram), Congress leader K.R. Ramasamy (Karaikudi) and IUML member K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker (Kadayanallur) spoke in the House.