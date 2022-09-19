No need to declare holiday for schools over H1N1 influenza: Minister

The Health departments of the Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Despite repeatedly clarifying that there was no need to panic due to H1N1 influenza cases, many, for political reasons, are demanding closure of schools and immediate setting up of fever wards in government hospitals, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

“We have discussed with medical experts, and they are of the view that closure of schools is not required,” he told reporters on Monday.

He said that all hospitals already have fever wards. The State has reported 1,044 cases of H1N1 influenza from January 1 till September 18.

“On Sunday morning, we said that 364 persons were under treatment for H1N1 influenza in the State. In 24 hours, four more persons have tested positive, taking the number to 368,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that information that children were affected to a large extent was being spread. Of the 368 active cases of H1N1 influenza, 42 were children aged below five years and 65 were children aged from five to 14 years. Apart from this, 192 persons were aged 15 to 65 years and 69 persons above 65 years.

Of the 368 persons, 89 were in home isolation. While 264 persons were undergoing treatment in private hospitals, 15 persons were admitted to government hospitals, he said.

A team from Meghalaya, including Health Minister James P.K. Sangma, is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. They are visiting primary health centres, health sub-centres, government hospitals as well as taking a look at implementation of schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom.

The Health departments of the two governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train government doctors of Meghalaya in Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care services, Life Saving Anaesthesia Skills and ultrasonography.

He added that officials of the Department of Indian Medicine and a team of doctors of the Health department, Tamil Nadu would visit Meghalaya soon to take a look at the healthcare facilities for the tribal population.

Among others, Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Tamil Nadu’s Mission Director of the National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish were present.