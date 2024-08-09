GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No money allotted from Centre for second phase of Chennai Metro

Published - August 09, 2024 01:11 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Government has not allotted any fund for the second phase (118.9 km) of the Chennai Metro proposed by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of ₹63,246 crore.

Responding to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran who wanted to know the reasons for the delay in sanctioning the funds and pending approval during the last three years along with the steps taken to expedite the same, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the approval of such highly cost intensive projects depended upon the feasibility of the project and availability of resources. “Presently, Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is being implemented as a State sector project and the expenditure towards its implementation is currently borne by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” he said. The Minister also released the details of the metro rail projects approved and amount of funds disbursed for metro projects during the last five years, city, State, and year-wise. There is no fund allocation for Chennai Metro Project Phase II.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.