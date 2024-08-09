No money allotted from Centre for second phase of Chennai Metro

The Union Government has not allotted any fund for the second phase (118.9 km) of the Chennai Metro proposed by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of ₹63,246 crore.

Responding to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran who wanted to know the reasons for the delay in sanctioning the funds and pending approval during the last three years along with the steps taken to expedite the same, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the approval of such highly cost intensive projects depended upon the feasibility of the project and availability of resources. “Presently, Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is being implemented as a State sector project and the expenditure towards its implementation is currently borne by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” he said. The Minister also released the details of the metro rail projects approved and amount of funds disbursed for metro projects during the last five years, city, State, and year-wise. There is no fund allocation for Chennai Metro Project Phase II.