No malpractice in attendance register of Stanley Medical College Hospital, committee finds

A view of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

May 02, 2022 20:48 IST

The committee members viewed the CCTV footage and verified the signatures in the attendance register

After a video of a person signing an attendance register at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital continuously for many days surfaced on social media, an inquiry committee concluded that there had been no malpractice.

A committee chaired by vice-principal A. Jamila conducted an inquiry into the incident. The person appearing in the video clip was a first-year postgraduate student of the Department of Pharmacology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per her statement, she had joined the department on March 29 and was signing regularly in the attendance register, which is under the control of the head of department of Pharmacology. The attendance register maintained in the college office was opened for signing after the final mop-up counselling. On April 30, when she was signing the attendance register in the college, a hospital staff had taken a video without her knowledge.

The committee members viewed the CCTV footage and verified the signatures in the attendance register maintained by the college. They concluded that she did not sign for anybody else, and there had been no malpractice in the register.

The committee would conduct an inquiry with the person who shot the video and submit the final report to the Directorate of Medical Education. The person, a scientific officer in the Forensic Medicine Department, did not report for duty and informed the superiors of leave over the phone, a press release said.