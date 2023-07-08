No loss incurred in procurement of distribution transformers: govt.

July 08, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government on Saturday clarified that the Tangedco did not incur any loss in the procurement of distribution transformers as was recently alleged by an NGO.

The primary allegation that all the participating firms had quoted same rates was not something new and that there were at least 20 instances of the participating companies giving the same amount. This has been happening since 2011.

Since all the manufacturers are in and around Chennai and most of them participate in the tenders, there are chances that they might have discussed the rates. Also because transportation cost was built into the tender, local manufacturers were more competitive and they alone participate. In such cases, Rule 10 (5) of the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act 1998 offers a solution and the orders are given to all qualified MSME units, said an official release. In the present instant, all the manufacturers were called for discussion and they reduced their price by ₹50,000 per transformer.

As far as the allegation about the rates being higher than those quoted in the GeM portal, the release said the period of comparison should be the same time and not a different year. There have been at least two instances when the rates were lower than what was quoted in the GeM portal. During other times, the difference in prices between GeM and the Tangedco rates was only around 2% or so.

It is incorrect to compare the prices of distribution transformers with copper coil and those with aluminium coil. The prices will differ.

As regards comparing the prices of transformers purchased in Rajasthan and Kerala, the release said those States procured transformers with different specifications and one of those was the warranty period. Those States opted for warranty of three years, whereas Tamil Nadu ensured that the warranty was for five years.

