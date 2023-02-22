No let-up in viral infections in children, pattern continues, say city doctors

February 22, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

There seems to be no let-up in viral infections in children. In a pattern that continues from November-December, doctors across the city are still seeing a steady flow of children with viral infections, with some of the main symptoms being fever, cough, and red eyes as well.

“We are still seeing children with viral infections. There are cases of pharyngoconjunctival fever in which children have fever, conjunctivitis and tonsillitis, and in some cases, loose stools. This is not serious. It is caused by adenovirus and there is no need for parents to get anxious. If children are having high grade fever for more than three days, seek medical help,” said Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Social Paediatrics, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

She added that some children with fever persisting for more than five days were admitted for treatment. “There is nothing alarming. The increase in viral infections may be because of the increased exposure to viruses now, which was not there due to online schooling and due to the practice of wearing masks. With improved immunity, these numbers will come back to normal soon,” she said.

Janani Sankar, deputy medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital said that children of all ages are flooding the hospital with fever and intractable cough which interferes with sleep and eating. “Fever usually lasts for a week and coughs for about two weeks. A few of them have red eyes too,” she said.

These viral infections usually occurred from October to December but it was unusual that the cases are continuing till January and February. Usually, the cases dipped during these months, she said. “The infections are caused by viruses such as adenovirus and H1N1 and not COVID-19,” she said, adding there was a steady flow of children aged from three months to 18 years. Those with high grade fever, poor oral intake and requiring oxygen were admitted.

“Parents need not worry as long as the children are well in between febrile episodes and are able to take liquids. It is usually self limiting and doesn’t need antibiotics. Seek medical help if the child is drowsy, refusing to take liquids too and has fast breathing,” Dr. Janani said.

Deepa Easow, senior consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, MGM Healthcare, said it was very surprising to still see the same number of children with very high fever, cold, cough and throat pain as was in November and December. “Most of them are respiratory infections – flu viruses and adenoviruses. We are routinely doing flu panel tests and we hardly see COVID-19. Some of them have tested positive for adenovirus and rhinovirus,” she said.

She added that they saw some younger children, including less than one year of age, becoming quite sick with breathing difficulty, not taking feed and requiring hospitalisation as well as some children with first episode of wheeze, needing nebulisation.

“What is important is that children with symptoms should not be sent to school as this will lead to spread of infection. There is no need to panic. Keep children well hydrated by giving them plenty of liquid. Do not resort to over-the-counter medication for children,” she said.