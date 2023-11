November 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aavin has clarified that it has not increased the price of milk. The Tirunelveli Union of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, which owns the brand, had increased the price of the 200 ml packet of cow milk, branded ‘Delite’, by 50 paise, bringing it to ₹10 per packet. This, an official press release said, was to avoid having to give change of 50 paise per packet to customers.