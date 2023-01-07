No illumination on Vellore streets, say Councillors

January 07, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - VELLORE

The ongoing infrastructure work including Smart Cities Mission project has damaged the existing street lights network on streets and intersections within Vellore city, claim residents who say they are afraid to step out of their houses during night, said ward members of Vellore Corporation at the council meeting, held at its headquarters, on Friday.

Most of the councillors said non-working of street lights were mainly due to dug up of stretches for various civic works as the workers have damaged the existing underground power cables. Areas like Kangeyanallur, Katpadi, Sathuvachari, Alamelumangapuram, Old Town, Kasapa, Saidapet and Velapadi are most affected. “We have been demanding new LED street lights for many years despite new cables being laid for the purpose,” said M.R. Ganesh, councilor (25th ward).

Mayor A. Sujatha, who chaired the meeting, said that the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) has completed laying of new pipelines in the city under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Currently, trial runs are being done in the new pipelines to check for seepage. The entire exercise will take at least 45 days before the Corporation takes over its maintenance. The problem of street lights will be addressed, the Mayor said.

Source segregation and inadequate sanitary workers was another civic issue at the meeting. In most areas, residents seldom segregate domestic waste before giving them to sanitary workers everyday. Instead, they dump over 50 per cent of the wastes in nearby open lands, water channels and roadsides. This has doubled the work of sanitary workers as they have to collect household wastes and also clean roadside garbage. Biowastes are also being dumped in open land and the Palar river. “Such dumping of biowastes is a punishable offence under Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016. Penal action will be taken against such dumping,” Corporation Commissioner, P. Ashok Kumar, said.

More than 200 families in Samuel Nagar that comes under ward 18 were deprived of piped water supply for more than six months after the existing pipeline was damaged during the construction of the new bus terminus, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway, under Smart Cities Mission project last year. Since then, the damaged pipelines have not been repaired, said councillor S. Sumathi.

The hour-long-council meeting was chaired by the Mayor in the presence of Deputy Mayor M. Sunil Kumar, Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar, and P. Karthikeyan, MLA (Vellore). The council passed a resolution for 215 works that would be taken up in all its four zones, covering 60 wards, at a cost of Rs 42 crore.