‘No hike in price of Aavin milk’

December 31, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aavin on Saturday clarified that there was no increase in the maximum retail price (MRP) of any variant of milk. This follows an erroneous printing of price on milk packets at its dairy in Madhavaram.

The milk was sent out as part of the evening sale batch. “A very small quantity of milk was sold at one rupee higher than its original price. The operator had wrongly punched in the price on the packets that had the New Year greetings on it with January 1, 2023 date. The mistake has been rectified now,” said Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan.

The operator has been suspended and two persons who were in charge of quality control have been issued with notices asking for an explanation.