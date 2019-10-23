No go-ahead yet for early morning shows: Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Kadambur Raju said that no permission has been given for any film releasing ahead of Deepavali to have special morning shows.

“We will consider giving permission for early shows to theatres on the condition that they do not charge excessively for tickets... above the rates fixed by the government,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kovilpatti on Tuesday, he said that action would be taken against theatres if they have early screenings without government permission or charge high rates for tickets.

On Friday, ahead of Deepavali, Vijay-starrer Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi are scheduled to release. For the release of big films, fans often flock theatres for shows that begin as early as 4 a.m. Several theatre owners have already approached the State government and have also submitted a formal representation to the Minister, seeking permission for early morning screenings.

Tiruppur Subramaniam, a distributor, said that on Tuesday as well, a few theatre owners had met Mr. Raju and sought permission to have early morning shows. “Theatres are ready to abide by rules and not charge more than the amount mandated by the government for tickets. We are expecting a favourable response from the government soon,” he added.