No further road cuts in the city till January, says Greater Chennai Corporation

The civic body is also planning to complete roadworks by the end of October while keeping tabs on online complaints from residents

September 24, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
At an interdepartmental meeting held on Saturday, officials took note of the recurring complaints of poor roadways are due to the cuts for installing storm-water drains and Metrowater, Metro Rail, and Tangedco projects.

Following Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s recent instructions to expedite roadwork and ensure quality, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided that there will not be further road cuts till January. The civic body is also planning to complete roadworks by the end of October while keeping tabs on online complaints from residents.

On Saturday, an interdepartmental meeting between the GCC, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB), Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco), and other departments was held, where various issues were discussed.

“The recurring complaints of poor roadways are due to the cuts for installing storm-water drains and Metrowater, Metro Rail, and Tangedco projects,” according to an official. To avoid this, it was decided that no new road cuts would be made until January, and existing work will be expedited. Only after this will further projects be taken up, he added.

“As of now, 10 more bus routes and 270 interior road works – both patchwork and ongoing new roadwork, including those where milling was done recently – will be completed on a war footing by October,” he said.

As per data from the civic body, in the past three days, 2.2 km of bus routes under the GCC, worth ₹1.51 crore, and 9 km of internal roads for ₹6.09 crore – both bitumen and temporary cement concrete sections – have been laid.

Online Awareness

The GCC is also keeping tabs on all complaints from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and across social media platforms, according to the official. “We reply within 24 hours as per norms,” he added.

Motorists want Chennai-Tiruttani High Road to be relaid immediately
