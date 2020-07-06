‘No fumigation carried out in Chitlapakkam for last two months’

06 July 2020 12:30 IST

Residents of Muthulakshmi Nagar in Chitlapakkam have requested the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat and Chengalpattu District Collectorate to ensure the locality is disinfected every day. “Recently, some of our residents tested positive and they are now undergoing treatment. Yet, our colony is not being fumigated. It is more than two months since the last fumigation was carried out. Only once were we able to register a complaint with the helpline number (044 - 2742 7412). Thereafter, repeated calls from our side went unanswered,” says L. Sundararaman, president, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association.

E-mail sent to the Chengalpattu District Collector has not produced the desired results, say Association members.

