No fresh road cuts allowed after September 30: Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation plans to halt new road cuts across the city from September 30, said Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran.

Going by the complaints on social media websites in the past three months, Velachery witnessed frequent complaints about road cuts and slow restoration, causing traffic bottlenecks. T. Nagar also faced issues with incomplete restoration after utility work road cuts.

Adyar experienced multiple cuts for sewage and water lines, leading to poor road conditions. Also, Tondiarpet saw recurring digging of roads, with slow relaying efforts leaving streets in poor condition. Further, Perambur faced hazards due to uncoordinated digging taken up on stretches.

In Mylapore, residents raised concerns over new road cuts after the stretch was relaid. Anna Nagar’s roads were dug for civic works, but the delay in restoration caused inconvenience. Digging work was in progress in Mogappair and restoration efforts were far from satisfactory. Thiruvottiyur saw poorly managed road works leading to frequent disruptions. Kodambakkam experienced repeated digging and slow repair work, affecting traffic flow, the complaints claimed.

With monsoon setting in, people fear the frequent digging up of roads is likely to turn into severe hardship.

A senior official in the GCC said that if a pipeline damage is detected, the entire line needs replacement and hence, a complete stretch of the road needs to be dug up by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB). If there are issues in the joints, then that portion can be replaced, he added.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran stated that with the Northeast monsoon approaching, new road cuts will not be allowed after September 30.

