No fresh COVID case in 18 districts; Chennai reports fewer than 10 cases

There was no new case of COVID-19 in 18 districts on Friday, while the remaining districts, including Chennai, recorded fewer than 10 cases each.
A total of 58 people tested positive for the infection in Tamil Nadu, including eight in Chennai.
With this, the State’s overall tally rose to 35,93,771. Another 85 people were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases stood at 551. A total of 7,985 samples were tested in the State on Friday.
