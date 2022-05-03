No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,315 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,146 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at six. The district’s toll is 1,163.

No fresh cases were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. The total number of cases in Tiruvannamalai stood at 66,813, of which, 66,127 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at one.