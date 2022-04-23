No fresh COVID-19 infection in Vellore

There were no fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,309 on Friday. With a total of 56,142 persons having been discharged, the district has four active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

No new cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. No active cases in Tiruvannamalai, taking the total number of cases to 66,812.