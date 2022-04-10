No fresh COVID-19 infection in Vellore

There were no new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district on Sunday. The total number of cases stood at 57,305.

With a total of 56,140 patients having been discharged so far, the number of active cases in the district stands at two. The toll is 1,163.

No new case was reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts, too. In Tiruvannamalai, the number of active cases stood at one, and the total number of cases stood at 66,812.