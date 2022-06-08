Chennai

No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore

No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

Three fresh infections were reported in Ranipet, which took the total number of cases in the district to 53,942.  


