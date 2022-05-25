No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore
No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in Vellore stood at 57,323. The district logged 56,155 recoveries and the active cases stood at five. The toll stood at 1,163.
