No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore
No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.
The total number of cases in Vellore was 57,323 on Tuesday with 56,155 recoveries and five active cases. The death toll is 1,163.
