No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Vellore and the total number of cases in the district remained 57,317 on Sunday. While a total 56,150 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at four. The district’s death toll is 1163.  No fresh cases in Vellore, Ranipet,Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.  


