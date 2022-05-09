No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore
No fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Vellore and the total number of cases in the district remained 57,317 on Sunday. While a total 56,150 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at four. The district’s death toll is 1163. No fresh cases in Vellore, Ranipet,Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.