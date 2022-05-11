No fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore

Active cases stood at two in the district

With no fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district stood at 57,317 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,152 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at two. The district’s toll was 1,163.

No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts too.