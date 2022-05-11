No fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore
Active cases stood at two in the district
With no fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district stood at 57,317 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,152 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at two. The district’s toll was 1,163.
No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts too.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.