No fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore, Tirupattur

There were no new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,168 on Friday. With a total of 56,979 persons having been discharged, the district has 26 active cases.

Ranipet reported two fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,707. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, four fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,507. Out of this, 67,801 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 21.