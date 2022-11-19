No fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur

There were no new COVID-19 infections in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on Saturday.
In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case has been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,541. Out of these, 67,852 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at four.
