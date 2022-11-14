No fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur

November 14, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - VELLORE

There were no new COVID-19 infections in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on Sunday.

In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case has been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,538. Out of these, 67,840 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 13.