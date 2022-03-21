No fresh cases of COVID-19 in 22 districts; zero deaths reported

Chennai’s daily tally fell to 19, while six tested positive in Chengalpattu

Chennai’s daily tally fell to 19, while six tested positive in Chengalpattu

While 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, there were no fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection in 22 districts in the State. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported.

Chennai’s daily tally fell to 19, while six persons tested positive for the infection in Chengalpattu. The remaining districts, including Coimbatore, had fewer than five persons testing positive for COVID-19 each. Among them, six districts only had a single case of COVID-19 each. The total number of cases reported so far in the State stood at 34,52,442.

A total of 96 persons recovered from COVID-19. This took the total recoveries till now to 34,13,841. The active cases dropped to 576. Of this, Chennai accounted for 200, while there were 68 in Chengalpattu and 49 in Coimbatore. Five districts had no active cases.

As many as 31,568 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,52,98,306 samples were tested in the State. Due to administrative reasons, a private laboratory — Bharat Specialty Labs, Royapettah, Chennai — was removed temporarily from the Indian Council of Medical Research list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing.

Over 10 crore vaccinated

The overall coverage of government vaccination centres so far crossed 10 crore on Monday after 2,64,127 persons were inoculated. Government vaccination centres have covered a total of 10,01,39,458 persons.

Among those who were vaccinated on Monday were 1,99,153 children aged 12 to 14. Government and private vaccination centres have reached a total coverage of 10,31,10,334 so far.