No fresh cases in Vellore region
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,290 on Friday. While a total of 56,114 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 13. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No fresh cases in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai district, the total number of cases is 66,809. Out of this, 66,121 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 3.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.