No fresh cases in Vellore region

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,290 on Friday. While a total of 56,114 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 13. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No fresh cases in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai district, the total number of cases is 66,809. Out of this, 66,121 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 3.