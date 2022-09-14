No fresh case of COVID-19 in four districts of Tamil Nadu

There is a small rise in fresh infections in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 00:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, four districts — Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tirupattur — reported no fresh case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The State recorded a total of 421 cases of COVID-19.

There was a small rise in fresh infections in Chennai as 94 persons tested positive, taking the city’s tally so far to 7,88,611. Along with Chennai, Coimbatore registered a small increase in cases, compared with the previous day. As many as 63 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the district to 3,39,622.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 31 cases in Chengalpattu, 25 in Erode and 20 in Kanniyakumari. The fresh cases took the State’s overall count so far to 35,74,514.

A total of 449 persons, including 83 in Chennai and 59 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. There were 4,811 active cases in the State. These included 2,219 persons under treatment in Chennai, while there were 475 active cases in Coimbatore and 288 in Chengalpattu. Erode accounted for 216 active cases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 15,786 samples were tested. So far, 6,91,41,196 samples have been tested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app