No fresh case of COVID-19 in four districts of Tamil Nadu

There is a small rise in fresh infections in Chennai

Of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, four districts — Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tirupattur — reported no fresh case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The State recorded a total of 421 cases of COVID-19.

There was a small rise in fresh infections in Chennai as 94 persons tested positive, taking the city’s tally so far to 7,88,611. Along with Chennai, Coimbatore registered a small increase in cases, compared with the previous day. As many as 63 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the district to 3,39,622.

There were 31 cases in Chengalpattu, 25 in Erode and 20 in Kanniyakumari. The fresh cases took the State’s overall count so far to 35,74,514.

A total of 449 persons, including 83 in Chennai and 59 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. There were 4,811 active cases in the State. These included 2,219 persons under treatment in Chennai, while there were 475 active cases in Coimbatore and 288 in Chengalpattu. Erode accounted for 216 active cases.

As many as 15,786 samples were tested. So far, 6,91,41,196 samples have been tested.