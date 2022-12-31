No forensic medicine specialists in GHs; autopsies being performed by other doctors, inquiries reveal

December 31, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

No forensic medicine specialists are posted to government hospitals under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS). As a result, doctors of other specialities are performing autopsies in a number of government hospitals (GHs), raising the risk of errors creeping into autopsy findings and post-mortem (PM) reports.

Inquiries with doctors working in GHs and forensic medicine (FM) doctors across the State confirmed that non-FM doctors are performing autopsies in a number of GHs. Though the number of autopsies done in GHs are fewer compared to government medical college hospitals having full-fledged FM departments, doctors are wary of the consequences.

“In GHs, doctors who have no training in performing autopsies have to do autopsies as there are no FM doctors. Except in the second year of MBBS, FM is not taught for undergraduate medical students during their course of study. Students rarely get to see an autopsy performed,” said a GH doctor, who works in a government medical college hospital, on condition of anonymity.

A doctor, who earlier worked in a DMS institution, said, “In district headquarters and taluk hospitals, all doctors will perform autopsy in turns. Doctors with assistants should do the dissection, while the pharmacist will write down the observed findings. Except obstetrician-gynaecologist and anaesthetist of Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care centres, every other doctor will be assigned to perform PM in turns.”

Many non-FM specialists struggle to do autopsies. “In some cases, they share photographs with FM doctors in government medical colleges and seek their opinions. In 75% of the cases, it is the mortuary attendants who open up the body while the pharmacists write down the findings,” an expert said.

“These doctors have zero exposure to FM. Earlier, during the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship period, there used to be a 15-day posting in FM. This was more like an optional posting. Now, there is a one-week posting but many are not keen,” a specialist said, and added that problems arose from identification of the body until completion of autopsy. “In between the autopsy, some make phone calls or video calls to FM doctors to clear their doubts. They do not know how to collect viscera, label and send samples. In fact, many do not know how to prepare a PM certificate.”

‘Has consequences’

Such a practice has had consequences, especially during probe into criminal cases, doctors said. “A stab injury could be identified as laceration. Wrong conclusions could be drawn in sex differentiation in a burned or partially decomposed body. It could completely mislead an investigation,” the specialist added.

A GH doctor said, “I did not know how to perform an autopsy. But at the GH, we have to take turns and perform PMs every month. I did not know what to see first and what to check next as there is no guidance from a specialist or a senior. We manage with the knowledge of mortuary workers. If a complicated case arises, the seniors chip in as it could turn problematic.”

“We see deaths due to poisoning, hanging, drowning, electrocution and lightning strikes. But we need to know the difference. At times, we go by what the police say,” the doctor added.

Since joining service in 2018, a non-FM doctor has performed nearly 50 autopsies. “Specialists are posted in general duty and casualty duty. We have to perform autopsies on turns. Challenges arise in medico-legal cases and when persons are brought dead,” the doctor said.

P. Saminathan, president, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association and a paediatrician who works in the DMS side, said he has performed around 500 autopsies.

“One FM doctor should be posted in a designated government headquarters hospital in every district. In case of any suspected cases of homicide, death by suicide involving dowry harassment and sexual offence, the FM specialist should coordinate to avoid delay. Usually, chief medical officers are under pressure to handle exhumation cases but this will lead to loss of evidence and problems in prosecution. So, a FM doctor should be called in,” he said.

In the long run, doctors should raise the need for create FM posts in all GHs. “It will take four to five years to get enough FM specialists to post in these hospitals. It was only in the last few years that FM PG seats were increased,” a doctor said.

An official of the DMS said they would be able to manage if the Directorate of Medical Education provided non-service post graduates in FM for their institutions.