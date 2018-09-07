No flood relief for encroachers of waterbodies, says HC

In a significant judgement, the Madras High Court on Thursday held that those who encroach upon waterbodies and other water sources shall not be entitled to flood relief fund from taxpayers’ money and directed the Chennai Collector to instruct officials to evict encroachers from waterbodies. The court directed the Revenue Secretary to issue necessary instructions in this regard to his subordinates across the State.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam passed the order while disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by 10 individuals who had sought for grant of patta (land ownership document) for the properties that were under their occupation for long at Ayanavaram in Chennai though those lands had been classified as a pond in the revenue records.

Taking note of the havoc suffered by Chennai city during the 2015 floods, the judge directed the Chennai Collector to conduct a review meeting, within two weeks from the date of receipt of the court order, and instruct the officials concerned to evict all kinds of encroachments from waterbodies and other water sources in the district.

Every waterbody should be restored to its original position and maintained well in the interest of the public at large, he said. The judge made it clear that the encroachments should be removed by resorting to the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachments Act of 1905 or the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act of 2007.

A further direction was issued to the Collector to conduct a thorough inquiry and initiate either prosecution or disciplinary action or both against the government officials who had allowed the encroachers to squat on water sources either due to collusion or because of their negligence which amounts to dereliction of duty.

In order to keep a check over the actions to be taken by the Collector, the judge directed him to file a compliance report in the court after 12 weeks. In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, was ordered to provide adequate protection to the government officials during the eviction proceedings.

Stating that encroachment of water sources across the State, and specifically in Chennai city, had been “certainly happening with the collusion and connivance of a few greedy officials and support of some local politicians,” the judge said, no right thinking person could ever tolerate the illegal activities of encroachers and the land mafia.

“The executives are duty bound to ensure that government lands, waterbodies and water sources are protected and all the people get the natural resource for their utilisation and for leading a healthy and peaceful life... Officials take only temporary measures and do not initiate steps to resolve the issues on a permanent basis,” he added.

Observing that numerous seminars and conferences conducted on conservation of water sources and the articles submitted in those events remain only on paper with very little action at the ground level, the judge was perplexed as to why even IAS officers were unable to keep the encroachers and land mafia at bay from the water sources.

Justice Subramaniam held that encroachment of water sources amounts to infringing the right to life guaranteed under the Constitution. “Water, certainly, is life. Without water, there cannot be any life. Water is life both for humans and for all living creatures in this world,” he said and insisted that encroachment of waterbodies should be considered a grave offence.

“All such encroachers should be evicted without any leniency and no misplaced sympathy can be shown in such kind of violations and encroachments,” the judge said. He wished that a day should come when the residents of Chennai city should feel at ease and not tremble at the very thought of rains and the consequent floods.