No exemption granted under RTI Act for denying info on corruption, human rights cases: TNSIC

The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC), while directing the Adi Dravida Welfare Department to provide information sought by an applicant, held that no exemption has been granted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act for denying information on corruption and human rights violation cases faced by government officials.

P. Kalyanasundaram, a social worker, had sought information from the public information officer (PIO)/ personal assistant to the Director of Adi Dravida Welfare Department relating to a case faced by an assistant executive engineer on charges of corruption. He also sought the details about FIR and other information related to the individual. However, his application was rejected. The officials denied the information on the grounds that it was sought by a third party and there was no provision under the RTI Act to provide information to a third party.

After hearing the officials concerned and the appellant Mr. Kalyanasundaram, TN State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj rejected the argument of officials that the appellant was a third party. No exemption has been granted under the Act for denying the information on corruption and human rights violation cases faced by the officials, he held.

The authorities concerned were directed to give the information sought by the appellant within seven days.

The TNSIC also directed the Director of Adi Dravida Welfare Department to submit details within 10 days on how many officials of the department were booked by Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. within 10 days.