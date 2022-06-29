No exemption from masking in Tamil Nadu, says Health Minister

All should wear masks at public places, says Subramanian

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday reiterated that there was no exemption from wearing of masks in Tamil Nadu.

“All should wear masks at public places. We have been continuously emphasising the need to wear masks, and there has never been an exemption from masking in the State. Nevertheless, in between, there was laxity in masking among the people. But, with COVID-19 cases rising across the globe, people have started wearing masks,” he told reporters at a blood donation campaign held at Madras Medical College.

He found nearly 30%-40% persons wearing masks during visits to various parts of the city in the last two days. To improve the rate, an awareness programme would be held near Mylapore, Chennai, on Wednesday. The Health Minister and the Health Secretary would remain at the venue for four hours from 9 a.m. and distribute 50,000 masks.

Mr. Subramanian said COVID-19 cases were rising gradually in the State. In the Greater Chennai Corporation, 77 streets had more than three cases each and 181 streets had more than five cases each. These streets were monitored by doctors and field workers of the GCC. A total of 51 persons were admitted to government hospitals for treatment and 85 were being treated at private hospitals in Chennai. Most of the patients had mild symptoms.

He said that of the total active cases of 8,222 in the State, 92% were in home isolation and the rest were hospitalised.

Asked whether restrictions would be imposed on gatherings at public places, he said that according to the Union government’s advisory, large-scale restrictions should be introduced at places where bed occupancy was over 40% and test positivity was over 10%. “Such a situation does not prevail in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu; Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar; Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu; and Madras Medical College Dean E. Theranirajan participated.