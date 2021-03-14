No EWS reservation for biotechnology course in Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (BU) has not accommodated the economically weaker section (EWS) reservation while admitting students to the Central government-sponsored Medical Biotechnology course, according to sources.
In the backdrop of the ongoing legal tussle before the Madras High Court involving courses in Anna University, sources said BU, too, offered the course.
At the time of releasing the selected candidates list, there arose a dilemma – whether to follow the Central government’s reservation system by including the EWS quota or to go by the State government’s 69% reservation model.
After discussing the issue with officials in the State Higher Education Department, the University decided to increase the number of seats by 10 — to take it to 20 — to implement the State government’s reservation system.
The increase was to follow the Tamil Nadu reservation system. The admission process followed by the University was based on this. Therefore, the course had 20 seats, of which the Central government sponsored 10.
The sources further said the list doing the rounds on social media was only a partial list and did not present the complete picture.
