No-entry violations account for 50% of the total traffic violation cases in Chennai

 The GCTP has undertaken several measures as part of the Zero Accident Day (ZAD) awareness campaign, including conducting workshops for autodrivers and rewarding those who adhere to traffic rules. 

Published - August 16, 2024 10:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorcyclists and autorickshaw drivers pay no heed to the no-entry board and barricades. Jumping the red signal and illegal parking are other common violations.

Motorcyclists and autorickshaw drivers pay no heed to the no-entry board and barricades. Jumping the red signal and illegal parking are other common violations.

‘No-entry violations accounted for a substantial 50% of the total cases booked for various traffic rule violations, according to Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) data.

In 2023 and 2024, the GCTP recorded significant enforcement efforts to prevent traffic violations. Among these, ‘no entry’ violations accounted for a substantial 50% of the total cases. The use of mobile phones while driving made up 3%, reflecting the ongoing challenge of addressing distracted driving. ‘No Parking’ violations constituted 10% of the cases, underscoring the issue of improper parking in congested areas. 

To address these issues and enhance road safety, the GCTP has undertaken several measures as part of the Zero Accident Day (ZAD) awareness campaign.

An informative session and workshop was organised for auto drivers to emphasise the adherence to traffic rules and adoption of safe driving practices. The auto drivers were given special stickers, badges and key chains to display on their vehicles.

“The stickers will serve as a visual reminder for both drivers and the public about the significance of road safety and the campaign’s objectives,” said Mr. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic. . 

Outstanding drivers who demonstrated exemplary adherence to traffic regulations were recognised and rewarded.

The GCTP said that the campaign focusses on the reckless driving tendencies of auto drivers. Some are seen exceeding speed limits, often due to the pressure to meet passenger expectations and deadlines. Aggressive manoeuvres and overtaking that create potential safety hazards, are commonly observed. The GTCP also highlighted frequent traffic violations such as jumping the red signals, illegal parking, and improper lane changes.

