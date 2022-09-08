No end in sight for the woes of Anna Nagar West residents

Driving on the East Main Road in Anna Nagar West has become difficult as the road has been dug up at several places, say residents. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The ongoing work on sewer network has left several roads in Anna Nagar West in a shambles.

People living in East Main Road, which connects many arterial roads, said driving through the stretch has become difficult, particularly when it rains.

K. Dharmalingam, who lives in the area, said the work on augmenting the capacity of the sewer line on East Main Road was started a year ago. The pipeline is supposed to be connected to the Imayam Colony sewage pumping station. However, only a portion of the work has been completed along the road which is used by several people in the neighbourhood to reach various educational institutions, he said. The road must be relaid at least in the finished portions instead of waiting for the entire work to be completed, the residents said.

Slow progress

Sources in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said there were many challenges in completing the work and rain added to the delay. Deep sewer manholes needed to be built on the one-km stretch of the East Main Road and it would take a few more months to complete the project. The dug up portions of the road had been levelled, the sources said.

Similarly, nearly 70% of the work had been completed on laying a sewer line from Padi Pudhu Nagar junction to S.M. Narayanan Nagar sewage pumping station. The high level of water table on Thirumangalam-Ambattur Industrial Estate Road delayed the work. The project was aimed at improving the sewage network along the adjoining 27 streets and reducing sewage outfalls into the Cooum.

Similarly, work on constructing sewer lines on Mogappair Road is expected to be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon, the officials said.