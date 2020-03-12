No dip in passenger traffic, says senior Railways official

CHENNAI

12 March 2020 00:43 IST

Following orders, coaches are being regularly cleaned

There has been no dip in passenger traffic due to COVID-19, said P. Mahesh, divisional railway manager (DRM), Chennai.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating ‘Coronavirus- Awareness and Prevention Exhibition’ at Chennai Central, organised by the Southern Railway and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A similar exhibition was inaugurated at the Egmore railway station.

Precautions are being taken to ensure safety of the passengers, he said. A helpdesk by St John’s Ambulance has been set up at the Central station, he said. “Most passengers who approach us are from north India. We guide them to government or railway hospitals if they have symptoms,” said a helpdesk staff.

The Environment and Housekeeping Management Directorate of Railway Board has issued instructions to ensure that railway coaches are regularly cleaned.

According to the order, entrance handrails of coaches, door handles, toilet door handles and latches, faucets and water taps are to be cleaned frequently, at all terminals. The coaches too are to be cleaned using disinfectants.

The board has also said that all arrangements must be made for treatment and quarantine measures, at all railway hospitals. All DRMs should hold awareness meetings and campaigns. The Railways has also instructed its staff to maintain a database with recent travel histories of suspected passengers/staff.