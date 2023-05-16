No deaths due to dengue in Tamil Nadu last year: Health Minister

May 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

On National Dengue Day on Tuesday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian stated that there were no deaths due to dengue in Tamil Nadu last year and so far this year.

However, the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control’s data shows otherwise -- there were eight deaths in the State due to dengue in 2022. In fact, the Minister, in a press conference on November 11, 2022, said there were four deaths due to dengue in 11 months in the State.

“Compared to previous years, dengue and malaria cases have declined in the State,” he told reporters.

“Last year, a total of 1,07,350 tests were conducted for dengue. This year, 2,426 cases have been detected so far. The daily caseload is two or three now,” he said. Due to immediate treatment, lives were saved, and there continues to be nil deaths last year and so far this year, the Minister said.

He added that mosquito control activities were being taken up by workers of the departments of rural development, municipal administration and health. Across the State, 20,480 domestic breeding checkers were deployed. The State has 15,853 fogging machines.

SPURIOUS LIQUOR

The Minister said a total of 66 persons, who consumed spurious liquor, were admitted to hospitals in Villupuram and Puducherry.

Seven persons were undergoing treatment in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, one person in the government hospital at Puducherry, 55 in Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital, two in Tindivanam government hospital and one in a private hospital in Puducherry, he said.

A special officer in the rank of a joint director of health services would be posted till those undergoing treatment are discharged from the hospital. “The hospital has all facilities. There are complaints of space constraints and accommodation issues for their visitors. We will look into this during the visit,” he added.

On the availability of methanol that led to the hooch tragedy, he said a discussion would be held with the Health Secretary and officials of the Health Department to see if the availability of such raw materials could be restricted or banned. There are other uses of methanol, so complete restriction was difficult. Still, measures to see if any restriction can be brought in would be taken, he added.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mission Director of National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme S. Uma and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam were present on the occasion.