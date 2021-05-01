No crackers, victory rallies, HC tells political parties

Celebrations banned till second wave of COVID-19 subsides

The Madras High Court on Friday said leaders of all political parties “should” ensure that their rank and file maintain a degree of discipline and exercise extreme restraint whether in celebration or otherwise right from the day of counting of Assembly election votes scheduled on Sunday till the day the grim situation caused by the second wave of COVID-19 subsides.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy wrote: “The leaders of the political parties should keep the rank and file in check and ensure that there is no bursting of crackers or taking out of rallies, particularly on the day of counting, and till such time that the present grim situation continues. Leaders of political parties are requested to take a proactive stand in such regard and lead by example.”

The interim orders were passed on a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by the court to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the State. Observing that the counting day was the immediate concern, the judges hoped that the political parties, media personnel and citizens would strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the Election Commission of India and the State government.

The court wanted all stakeholders to scrupulously follow the norms and cooperate with the authorities in the greater public interest.

In so far as Puducherry was concerned, the court directed the officials to keep a check on private liquor outlets and ensure that liquor was not being sold clandestinely despite an order passed by the administration to close down all liquor shops and bars. The judges directed the governments to encourage the people to get vaccinated.