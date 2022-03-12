No COVID-19 death for second day in a row in Tamil Nadu

No COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu for the second day in a row on Saturday. The State’s daily caseload dipped to 105, with 13 out of 38 districts reporting no fresh case.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 34,51,815. Chennai reported 39 new cases, while 12 persons tested positive in Coimbatore and 10 in Chengalpattu. Apart from the 13 districts with nil cases and Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu, the remaining 22 districts logged fewer than five cases each.

Another 265 persons, including 79 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries stood at 34,12,491. The number of active cases in the State fell to 1,301. In Chennai, there were 416 persons under treatment, followed by 159 in Coimbatore and 132 in Chengalpattu. There were fewer than 10 persons under treatment in 13 districts.

A total of 43,127 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,49,64,539.

As per Friday’s data, the State’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.3%. Chennai had the highest positivity rate of 0.8%. Krishnagiri and the Nilgiris followed, with 0.6% each, while Coimbatore’s positivity rate stood at 0.5%.

A total of 5,65,494 persons were vaccinated during the 24th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on Saturday. While 4,63,494 persons received the second dose of the vaccine, 82,812 persons received the first dose. As many as 19,188 persons received the precautionary dose.

With this, 91.90% of the eligible population above 18 years of age has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the State. The second dose coverage reached 74.44%.

In the 15 to 18 years age group, a total of 26,13,278 children have received the first dose, accounting for 84.08% coverage. The second dose coverage was 55.40% (18,53,622 persons). The precautionary dose was administered to a total of 7,00,865 persons (73%) till now, according to a press release.